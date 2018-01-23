Handicapable Dachshund Doesn’t Let Snow Slow Her Down

Now everyone can enjoy the snow day!

Knowing that snow was inevitable, Canadian Susan Freeman got an early start on ensuring her dachshund, Molly, would be able to get around with ease.

In 2015, Molly contracted an intervertebral disc disease that caused paralysis and rendered her back legs useless.

With a wheelchair already constructed for the dachshund, Freeman purchased a pair of skis that attach to Molly's wheels and allow her to keep up with her pals. The pinwheel also adds an excellent touch!