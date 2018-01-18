Porky Picasso: From Slaughterhouse to Showroom

Why be the bacon when you can bring in the bacon?

Rescued from a pig farm in South Africa when she was just four years old, "Pigcasso" has recently made headlines for her abstract artwork that can sell for up to £3000 ($4160).

While the 450-lb swine's creations may not look too impressive to the average eye, Pigcasso's mouth-painted artwork and recent fame has encouraged the owner to create the pop-up display "OINK." With its first stop in Cape Town on Friday, the temporary gallery will feature artwork available for purchase — with proceeds going to a sanctuary for rescued farm animals.

According to the owner, Pigcasso's OINK debut will make her the first animal to host their own exhibition and plans have already been made to continue the pop-up display in London, Paris, Berlin and Amsterdam.