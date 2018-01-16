Register
    ‘Fine!’ Cheeky Husky Reluctantly Returns Owner’s Shoe

    You can only lie for so long, buddy!

    Ready to start the day and play, Azlan the husky decided it would be fitting to steal his owner's shoe and play a little game of hide-and-seek.

    Well-versed on Azlan's antics, his unamused owner demanded the return of her shoe. It's then that the playful boy attempts to play coy and gestures toward the remaining shoe.

    Sadly, Azlan's efforts prove unsuccessful and he's forced to venture off and retrieve the stolen sneaker.

    Maybe you'll at least get a walk out of it!

    • Japanese Purification Ritual
      Last update: 20:00 16.01.2018
      20:00 16.01.2018

      Japanese Pilgrims Take Ice Baths in New Year's Purification Ritual

      Dressed in traditional white clothes for the ceremony, dozens of men and women in Tokyo plunged into freezing water to perform a traditional ice bath ceremony, called Harai. This is one of the main Shinto rites for celebrating the New Year and other major occasions like births or weddings.

    • Acrobats in China
      Last update: 14:00 16.01.2018
      14:00 16.01.2018

      Watch and Learn! Young Masters of Acrobatic Art in China

      Local farmers’ children are incredibly good at performing complex stunts. In this video, captured on Saturday, January 13, in Wuqiao County, China’s southeastern Hebei Province, the talented kids can be seen skillfully balancing on unicycles, standing upside down, swinging ropes and climbing up high.

    • Armenian Wondergirl
      Last update: 09:00 16.01.2018
      09:00 16.01.2018

      Move Over, Rapunzel! This Armenian Girl Can Pull a Two-Ton Car With Her Hair

      Karine Sargsyan, a young athlete from Armenia, is unbelievably strong for a girl – she can easily move a heavy vehicle fastened to her hair. Check out the video below to see Karine showcasing her mind-blowing skills in Yerevan on December 25.

    • Orangutan Poses With Her Baby
      Last update: 19:52 15.01.2018
      19:52 15.01.2018

      Orangutan Mom Proudly Poses With Her Baby in Her Hands

      A rare Sumatran orangutan baby, born at Chester Zoo in England a week before Christmas, has been recently shown to the public for the first time. It is the fifth child delivered by the zoo’s very own orangutan Emma.

