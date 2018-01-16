‘Fine!’ Cheeky Husky Reluctantly Returns Owner’s Shoe

You can only lie for so long, buddy!

Ready to start the day and play, Azlan the husky decided it would be fitting to steal his owner's shoe and play a little game of hide-and-seek.

Well-versed on Azlan's antics, his unamused owner demanded the return of her shoe. It's then that the playful boy attempts to play coy and gestures toward the remaining shoe.

Sadly, Azlan's efforts prove unsuccessful and he's forced to venture off and retrieve the stolen sneaker.

Maybe you'll at least get a walk out of it!