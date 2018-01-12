New Year Nightmare: Cruise Ship Travels Through Blood-Chilling 'Bomb Cyclone'

The ship Norwegian Breakaway, carrying over 4,000 passengers, was caught in a severe storm, which hit US East Coast with icy precipitation from Florida and up into New England.

On its way from the Bahamas to New York, the vessel endured a violent "bomb cyclone" — a spontaneous phenomenon that significantly intensifies over the course of 24 hours due to an extremely sharp drop in atmospheric pressure. The rough voyage included gigantic waves and furious winds with a blizzard, as well as flooded corridors and leaks in cabins.

After being rocked for three days in a row, Norwegian Breakaway returned to New York on January 5 without serious damage.