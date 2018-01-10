Tiny Dog Shows African Lions Who's the Real King of the Jungle

The brave pup went on the attack against the male lion, and much to the shock of witnesses who captured this astonishing occurrence on camera, the king of the jungle recoiled in terror and tried to flee the aggressive little dog.
A pair of lions was wandering through a green meadow in the Ngorongoro Conservation Area in northern Tanzania when a little local pooch ran towards them, barking to prove his worth.
The brave pup went on the attack against the male lion, and much to the shock of witnesses who captured this astonishing occurrence on camera, the king of the jungle recoiled in terror and tried to flee the aggressive little dog.
Sherman the Hedgehog is one of 10 obese hedgehogs rescued from the streets by employees of the Ramat Gan Safari Zoo in the Israeli city. Eating leftovers of human food, which has too much fat and protein, they gained excess weight which prevents them from curling up into a ball to defend themselves from predators.
On January 7 in York, New England, it was so cold on Long Sands Beach that the waterfront was covered with ice. However, record-breaking temperatures, below -20 degrees, didn’t stop one enthusiast from hitting the beach for some outdoor fun.
“Take it easy man, I’m sure he didn’t mean anything when he called you a chicken!”
No leash necessary!
The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.
Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.
The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.
In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.
A user comment will be deleted if it:
The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.
Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com
The letter must contain:
If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.
In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.
To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com
All comments
Show new comments (0)