“Take it easy man, I’m sure he didn’t mean anything when he called you a chicken!”

Tempers flare around this front yard in Thailand as two chickens begin to squabble.

Sensing the conflict afoot, a sensible pup decides to step in and use his teeth for peace. However, his restraint backfires as he inadvertently turns one of the chickens into a punching bag for the other.

Hopefully they can squawk it out before it turns physical next time!