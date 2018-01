Unlike Bruce the Shark from Finding Nemo, this ragdoll is able to have a long-lasting friendship with his fishy friends!

According to his owner, Timo the ragdoll has been able to maintain a steady friendship with his koi pals for at least five years.

Having the koi pond in his backyard, Timo is easily able to take a stroll along the dock and check in with his finned friends. As the ragdoll pets the koi's delicate head, the fish responds by blowing bubbles back at him.

A match made in the Netherlands!