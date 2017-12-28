Speed Bump! Escalator Slider Receives Instant Karma

You can bet someone is gonna stay on the steps next time…

In London for the PDC Darts World Championship, a drunken participant decided to end the night by taking a shortcut down the escalator.

Unfortunately for him, this attempt immediately turned into a reenactment of The Nutcracker. To make matters worse, the next barricade launched the defeated delinquent into the air and abruptly brought his ride to an end.

According to friends of the slider, he did not sustain any serious injuries and walked away with a few cuts and bruises. It's safe to assume some ice was necessary at home…