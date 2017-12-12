Meet Nastia, a Real-Life Porcelain Doll From Russia

This charming girl, Anastasia Knyazeva, is only six years old, but she already has a serious modeling career with even more grand plans for the future.

Dubbed by many media outlets as "the most beautiful girl in the world," Nastia is often referred to as a real-life doll for her sweet face, large ice-blue eyes and opulent chestnut-brown hair. Modelling since the age of two and a half and parading catwalks since age 5, Nastia has already signed several modeling contracts and has taken part in dozens of photo shoots.

The girl's Instagram page, maintained by her mom Anna Knyazeva, has gained more than 845,000 admirers since 2015.