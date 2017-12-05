Ho-Ho-Hold on! Santas' Annual Skiing Bash

Dozens of skiers in red and white costumes, including, of course, a white beard and a hat, hit the slopes at the Sunday River resort in western Maine, US, for the 18th annual "Santa Sunday" to raise money for a local community fund.

Anyone could buy a ticket, transform into Santa and participate in the event. This year's charity ride, highlighted by 250 Santa Claus doubles skiing and snowboarding down the slope raised $2,500, which will be spent for gifts for children from low-income families.