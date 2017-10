Living in a place surrounded by pristine forests, like Blue River in Colorado, means that any wild animal could roam into your territory every once in a while. That’s why a resident, who shot this footage, wasn’t surprised to see a bull moose wandering around his property. But several minutes later the situation escalated…

In a few moments, a larger bull moose showed up in the yard. That's when the show began: the two animals couldn't coexist peacefully and started to fight over the territory, clashing with their antlers. "It was very exciting!" the amused resident wrote as he published this video. "I thought they were going to damage my deck, but luckily they didn't. The larger bull won and the smaller bull retreated and left."