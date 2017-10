The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) has released a video showing what New York’s subway cars, platform and bus shelters will look like after they get thousands of screens for digital ads.

The video was published on the official YouTube channel of the MTA.

On Wednesday, the MTA announced that there is a plan to install 31,000 screens in 5,134 subway cars, 3,900 screens on commuter trains and 14,000 digital screens in stations and on platforms.

In addition to ads, the screens will be used to display useful customer information.