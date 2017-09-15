Laundry Day: Toddler Lends a Helping Hand to Daddy

Cleaning up just got a whole lot easier for this couple thanks to their tidy toddler. Not only does she assist her dad with laundry, but her parents reveal on Instagram that she also picks up her toys after playtime!
Never too early to learn responsibility, right?
A little cow calf just wanted to make friends with this feline, but the kitty kept sneaking away from her unwanted follower. Looks like the cat hurt its feelings…
This is not a drill… I repeat, this is not a drill… It’s a war game! The Russia-Belarus Zapad 2017 joint strategic military exercises started September 14 on the territories of the two allied countries.
According to ACT Wildlife Australia, who posted this video on YouTube, this little wombat, named Nugget, suffers a big allergic itch and a constant dry cough. To ease his problems, Nugget’s keepers gave him a steam oatmeal bath.
Zmey Gorynych, a dragon-like monster from ancient Slavic folklore, has come to life in Russia. The 15-meter-tall sculpture of a serpent with three heads that spit fire was erected in the Kudykina Gora Park in the Lipetsk region.
