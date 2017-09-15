Laundry Day: Toddler Lends a Helping Hand to Daddy

I remember when Amirah was little I use to make her pick her toys up and put them away. Now she does the dishes during the week day to help out. She also makes her bed every morning and takes out her own bathroom trash. Azarah always watches me and decided to help her dad today. If they are old enough to make a mess they are old enough to clean up after themselves. You want your kids to grow up and be responsible adults, start in your home. Trust me, doing everything for your kids only hurts them in the long run. Everyone helps in our home. #daddyanddaughter

