Coming in Hot! Man Hit by Bus Goes to Pub Seconds Later

Miraculously, banged-up pedestrian Simon Smith straightened himself out and walked right over to the local ale house.

According to the co-owner of the Purple Turtle, Smith entered the establishment and was later taken to the hospital, where he was found to have sustained just a few scrapes and bruises.

As for the driver, he’s been “taken off the road” while an investigation is carried out, according to a Reading Buses spokesman.

Beware double decker buses, folks.