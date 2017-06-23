Dinnertime! Whale Watchers Witness Humpbacks in Feeding Frenzy

Talk about putting on a show! Whale enthusiasts hanging about Monterey Bay got a special treat with a close-up look at a group of humpbacks doing a little lunge feeding.

While the giant mammals’ diet typically consists of anchovies, sardines, or in this case. krill, it’s not very often onlookers get the chance to see these massive guys head in for the kill.

Luckily for Randy Straka, a photographer with Princess Monterey Whale Watching, he was able to capture some jaw-dropping images for the photo album.