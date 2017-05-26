What? A Flyboard? Shut up and Take My Money!

Franky Zapata, inventor of the jet-powered hoverboard "Flyboard Air," first unveiled his innovative device back in 2016. The hoverboard can reportedly fly autonomously for up to 10 minutes, with a maximum height of 10,000 feet (3,048 meters). According to the Guinness World Records, the Flyboard has a recorded maximum speed of 93 miles per hour (149.7 kph) and holds the record for the heighest hoverboard flight at a height of 7,388 feet (2,252 meters), when it flew along the coast of southern France.