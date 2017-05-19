Blue Angels Play Wedding Crashers in Florida

A Florida couple posing for post-wedding pictures at Johnson Beach in Pensacola, Florida, get a once-in-a-lifetime photo-op with the US Navy’s Blue Angels.

Unbeknownst to the newlyweds, Rachel and Chandler Mills, they were quickly re-positioned by their wedding photographer, Jordan Burch, as he tried to capture the moment the Angels did a second fly-over.

"We were in the middle of group portraits and I started to scream for everyone to get out of the photo because the Blues were coming," Burch told ABC news. "Everyone ran to get out of the photo and Chandler just ran to Rachel and kissed her."

Well, it’s safe to say this couple has officially raised the bar for best wedding pictures.