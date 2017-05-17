Students Volunteer to Get Pepper-Sprayed for Extra Credit

Lining up against a wall, group of teens at the Barberton High School in Ohio partake in pepper-spray exercise in order to get some extra points in their criminal technology course.

Side note: Before jumping to the opportunity to feel the burning sensation on their face, these volunteers did, however, submit a waiver also signed by a parent.

Minutes after a course instructor said "stop resisting, please comply," and sprayed a burst of fun on the student’s faces, nothing but the sounds of pain ensued.

Some students even compared the pain to a volcano defecating on their eyes.

At the end of the day, it’s safe to say Zack might think twice before jumping into this exercise.