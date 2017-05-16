NASA Gets a 'Batmobile' for Martian Exploration

The futuristic vehicle was shown off at the Kennedy Space Center's visitor complex in Cape Canaveral, Florida. It was designed and built by Parker Brothers Concepts and technically equipped by SeaDek. The six-wheeled rover prototype is solar-powered and can achieve a top speed of 110 kph. Made entirely of aluminum and carbon fiber, the Martian "Batmobile" can accommodate four astronauts. However, the prototype won't make it to the Red Planet; it was constructed for a US educational event, "Summer of Mars."