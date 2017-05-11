Squirting Clam Intrigues the Internet

Oregon fish-flying guide Kate Taylor shares an entrancing video of a Pacific razor clam, and to no surprise the internet has gone full-blown crazy over it.

The event shown in the video is just a survival technique for the clam, but for many viewers, it came as a shock.

So here’s the sitch, folks:

According to Earth Touch’s explanation of the event, the clam’s "arm" on the right side is actually a muscular foot that pushes sand out of the way, while on the other side is a siphon, a tube-like straw that moves water over the gills, eventually leading to the jaw-dropping eruption.

While, yes, it may come off a bit NSFW, it’s really just another example of nature being nature.

#TheMoreYouKnow!