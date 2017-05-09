Violent Clashes Erupt in Paris Following Macron Win

Police used tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse demonstrators. A Sputnik correspondent covering the protest was hit several times while recording the dispute between French law enforcement and upset activists.
"I was hit by a baton several times when I was shooting policemen at the time of their clash with demonstrators. It hurts a little, but nothing has been injured."
According to the correspondent, police officers had previously confiscated her safety helmet and mask.
