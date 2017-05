Putting all husbands to shame, rapper Logic brings in an orchestra to wake up his wife, Jessica, on her 25th birthday.

And what is that song they’re playing, you ask? Well, it’s the "Curb Your Enthusiasm" theme song.

It’s safe to say this lady was definitely stunned. But will Logic outdo himself next year? Will Larry David pop up and sing her Happy Birthday?

The world is waiting with bated breath.