Making the momentous decision to go in and get a coffee, this dog owner decides to just tie her pup to a nearby chair. Unfortunately, it wasn’t one screwed to the ground.

So what’s a dog to do with this newfound freedom?

For this rebellious dog, it was all about heading to London’s famous waterway, the Thames, to have a "stroll in the park."

Revenge is sweet sometimes: guess this owner will think twice about leaving man’s best friend outside.