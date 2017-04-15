Oh the Smell! Family Finds Nine-Year-Old Easter Egg

With Easter just days away, it’s no surprise people are getting ready to paint some eggs and hide them away for the kiddies. But for one family, a holiday tradition turned into a nasty surprise.

After pulling out some old furniture from storage, one family found a nine-year-old Easter egg hiding behind some couch cushions – and curiosity got the better of these guys. They had to see what was inside.

But what would they find? Would it be mold ready to burst forth? A magical egg that had maintained its freshness? Or maybe – just maybe – an empty shell since, you know, the egg itself went off into egg heaven and is hanging out with its other buddies that were also never found?

Yeah, that one’s a stretch, but either way, these folks found out – and it’s safe to say they regretted the moment the knife cracked open the leftover wonder of Easter.