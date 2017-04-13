Musical Chicken Plays the Classics

Gracing the world with his magical music skills, Jokgu, a member of The Flockstars, a musical chicken band, graces us with his rendition of Puccini’s "O Mio Babbino Caro."
Was anyone else brought to tears? ‘Cause we definitely were.
"My heart, my heart, kickstart my heart."
On April 12, the world celebrates International Human Space Flight Day, commemorating the legendary Yuri Gagarin and his historic flight.
Pugs make everything better! Check out this hilarious parody of “The Big Bang Theory” intro, where Doug the Pug plays every character.
Can you keep track of who’s saying what?
During a joint news conference with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, US President Donald Trump said Washington's relations with Moscow are at an "all time low," adding, "We're not getting along with Russia at all."
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson held a joint news conference following bilateral discussions in Moscow on Wednesday, April 12.
The US Air Force plans to extend the service life of the F-16 fighter jet from 8,000 hours to 12,000 hours, effectively keeping the aircraft in the air for decades to come.
Several Egyptian churches in the southern city of Minya said on Tuesday that they will cut back on Easter festivities in solidarity with the families of 45 Coptic Christians killed in the attacks in Egypt's northern cities of Tanta and Alexandria earlier this week.
Residents of the Israeli city of Petah Tikvah on Tuesday found swastikas spray-painted on walls near a community synagogue. Outraged by the incident, residents were referred to municipal authorities after alerting police.
It’s hard to find musical taste more underground than this. A new app allows visitors to Stonehenge to hear the site’s acoustic manipulations dating back as far as 10,000 years ago.
