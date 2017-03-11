Toddler Throws Tantrum in Front of Queen Elizabeth

Meant to give the Queen of England a bouquet of flowers at the unveiling of a new war memorial, toddler Alfie Lun instead chose to give her royal majesty a lesson on how to properly execute a tantrum.

Unfazed, the queen did what any veteran grandmother would do, she smiled and offered a sympathetic head nod throughout the hissy fit. But Alfie wasn’t done yet with his show, PM Theresa May caught a bit of the action though this time was lucky enough to get a few smiles and giggles.

All hail Alfie, the king of tantrums.