During the course of their six-month journey the couple visited Laos, Cambodia, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, Malaysia and Myanmar.
A Russian military band staged a performance in the Moscow Metro on the eve of the Defender of the Fatherland Day.
Abeesh Dominic, a 25-year-old motor mechanic from India, set a smashing world record, breaking the most coconuts with his fist within a one-minute-period. He actually managed to break 145 of them, but only fully-crushed coconuts were counted.
Talk about a wake up call.
A young bull ran for his life after escaping from a slaughterhouse in the Jamaica neighborhood of the New York City borough of Queens. On the morning of February 21, policemen spent two hours chasing the cattle before managing to catch it.
