Alyssa Milano Lashes Out Against 'Texas Taliban' Over New State Abortion Law

American actress and activist Alyssa Milano has sharply criticised Texas Governor Greg Abbott, a Republican, for enacting the law that bans most abortions in the state.
The law in question, signed by Abbott in May, prohibits abortions once cardiac activity can be detected by medical professionals, with AP noting that it usually occurs around six weeks, "before many women know they're pregnant". This week, the US Supreme Court refused to block the law in a 5-4 decision.
According to The Hill, Milano said that one of the most effective ways to "break the cycle of abuse of women by weak men in the Texas state government is to make life much less financially comfortable for the people and corporations that fund their campaigns".
"Abbott and his Texas Taliban have shown over and over and over again that they don't care about women, the poor, or people of colour. But they do care about money, above all else," she declared.
Milano also reportedly insisted that it is important not to "hurt the communities who are already being hurt by Abbott's failures".
"I don't want to lead a boycott that will get cashiers at a gas station laid off while the chief executive of the oil company takes another bonus," she explained. "So what I plan on doing is to follow the lead of organisations led by women and people of colour on the ground in Texas. Today, barely 36 hours after the horrible Supreme Court decision that jeopardises lives in Texas by denying abortion care to pregnant people, I don't know exactly what that action will look like."
