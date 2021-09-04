Register
13:54 GMT04 September 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A doctor wearing a hazmat suit holds a tube containing a sample for testing the COVID-19 coronavirus during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus, in Srinagar on 30 April 2020.

    Biden’s Science Adviser Warns US Should Gear Up to Face Threats ‘Worse Than COVID’

    © AFP 2021 / TAUSEEF MUSTAFA
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    118
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/12/1082662119_0:45:3072:1773_1200x675_80_0_0_d5c4c104e6d1a61cf76a89356d3b4ecf.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202109041083795999-bidens-science-adviser-warns-us-should-gear-up-to-face-threats-worse-than-covid/

    The US administration unveiled a $65.3 billion plan on Friday to arm the nation against future, potentially catastrophic biological threats, whether naturally occurring or deliberately set in motion by adversaries.

    US President Joe Biden’s top scientific adviser has acknowledged that the ongoing coronavirus health crisis has laid bare “fundamental issues” with America’s public health system that “go far beyond pandemic preparedness."

    “The issues include the need to increase overall public health funding, strengthen the public health workforce, eliminate barriers to access, improve data systems, address disparities, improve communications, and improve coordination across federal, state, local, and Tribal authorities,” according to Eric Lander, Director of the Office of Science and Technology, speaking in a background call with reporters on Friday.

    “Much better capabilities” will be required from the US in the face of future biological threats, he cautioned.
    The geneticist underscored that as any next pandemic will likely be “substantially different” than COVID-19, the US government would be well advised to start preparing now for such an eventuality.

    “We need better capabilities ... because there’s a reasonable likelihood that another serious pandemic, that could be worse than Covid-19, will occur soon, possibly even within the next decade,” said the geneticist.

    According to Lander, the current health crisis struck at a time when advances in both science and technology “made it possible to respond much more rapidly than ever before.”

    “Had COVID-19 emerged five years ago, we would have had far fewer tools to do this. But, five years from now, we need to have much better capabilities,” he added.

    Lander’s warnings came as he unveiled the White House officials’ pandemic preparedness funding plan. The Biden administration’s plan, contained in a 27-page document titled “American Pandemic Preparedness: Transforming Our Capabilities,” is organised into five “pillars,” addressing different parts of the public health system.

    To get the plan off the ground, an initial $15 billion to $20 billion will be required, with the overall cost running into $65 billion over the next seven to 10 years.

    In line with the ambitious plan, billions of dollars would be invested in improving vaccines, the public health infrastructure, upgrading personal protective equipment to safeguard against a swathe of pathogens.

    Eric Lander urged Congress to allocate the sum in the budget reconciliation bill, scheduled to be debated this autumn.

    “If major pandemics similar to COVID-19, costing the US roughly $16 trillion, occur at a frequency of every 20 years, the annualised economic impact on the US would be $800 billion per year. Even for somewhat milder pandemics, the annualised cost would likely exceed $500 billion,” said the document.
    Syringes and gloves are pictured as students receive coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccines on the campus of the University of Memphis in Memphis, Tennessee, U.S., July 22, 2021. REUTERS/Karen Pulfer Focht/File Photo
    © REUTERS / KAREN PULFER FOCHT
    Syringes and gloves are pictured as students receive coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccines on the campus of the University of Memphis in Memphis, Tennessee, U.S., July 22, 2021. REUTERS/Karen Pulfer Focht/File Photo

    This comes as coronavirus hospitalisations remain perilously high in the US. Currently, 102,804 people have been hospitalised for Covid-19 across the country, according to the US Department of Health & Human Services data.

    Approximately 62 percent of the total US population has received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, according to CDC data, and about 52.7 percent have been fully vaccinated.

    Related:

    Report: US Has Thrown Away More Than 15 Million COVID Vaccine Doses Since March
    EU Nixes US From Safe Travel List as WHO Projects 236K More COVID Deaths in Europe Before December
    Fauci Claims New COVID-19 Mu Variant Not Posing An Immediate 'Threat' to US
    Live Updates: US to Proceed Only With Pfizer COVID-19 Booster Shots, Reports Say
    Tags:
    coronavirus, COVID-19, Joe Biden, vaccination, vaccinations
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Destroyed cars are seen under debris from a collapsed facade after Hurricane Ida made landfall in Thibodaux, Louisiana, US, 1 September 2021.
    Catastrophic Hurricane Ida Batters US, Devastates Major Cities
    20 Years Later
    20 Years Later
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse