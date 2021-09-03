'Multiple People' Believed Trapped After Building Collapses in Philadelphia - Photo, Video

Multiple people are believed to have been trapped under the debris after a building collapsed in Philadelphia, media reported, citing 911 operators.
At least two elderly people were reportedly injured in the incident, which took place on or around the 2200 block of North Front Street at about 22:00 on Thursday.
A building collapse in Philadelphia!?! Why are all these buildings just falling for no reason now https://t.co/AY8IHRvoK3— Ṙḭṏ (@RioDeJello) September 3, 2021
A video showing the aftermath of the collapse has emerged online.
🚨#BREAKING: Confirmed building collapse with multiple people trapped in Philadelphia— R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) September 3, 2021
📌#Philadelphia l #PA
Numerous emergency crews are responding to a multi-floor building collapse on N Front St & W Susquehanna Ave. 911 callers reporting several are trapped. pic.twitter.com/rYCqoIuHQh
Authorities are now investigating what caused the accident.
Building collapse on Front St pic.twitter.com/ex6PdJXNHX— NIKNOD (@tniknod) September 3, 2021
In June 2013, six people were killed and over a dozen injured when a masonry wall collapsed onto a Salvation Army thrift store. It's not the first arecent building collapse in the state, with a previous incident in June 2013 killing six and injuring more than a dozen others. Contractor Griffin Campbell was convicted of six counts of involuntary manslaughter as he was in charge of the demolition of the building next door.
