US Secretary of Defence Holds Briefing on Situation in Afghanistan

US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin is holding a press briefing on the situation in Afghanistan. According to a statement posted on the website of the Pentagon, the official will "deliver remarks about the end of [US] military mission".
The Biden administration has come under intense criticism for what critics described as a "disastrous" exit from Afghanistan. Almost 100 retired generals and admirals wrote a letter to Austin and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley urging the officials to resign, while a group of Republicans has called for impeaching President Joe Biden.
*The Taliban is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia and many other nations.
