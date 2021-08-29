Sullivan: US Capable of Suppressing Terrorism Threat in Afghanistan Without Military Presence

The Biden administration has vowed to "hunt down" and punish the Daesh-Khorasan* terrorists who claimed responsibility for Thursday's deadly attack on the Kabul airport. Privately, Pentagon officials have expressed concerns about the US's ability to stage effective over-the-horizon strikes in Afghanistan without a presence on the ground.

The United States is fully capable of fighting terrorism in Afghanistan even without a military presence on the ground, Biden national security advisor Jake Sullivan has announced.

Speaking to CBS News' Face the Nation on Sunday, Sullivan indicated that the US would consider additional strikes and "other operations" against the Daesh-Khorasan plotters responsible for Thursday's Kabul airport attack.

"What we have proven over time in other countries...is that we are capable of suppressing the terrorism threat, including external plotting capabilities without a large permanent presence on the ground. We have done that in places like Libya and Somalia, places like Yemen. And we will do that in Afghanistan as well as we go forward," the national security advisor said, referring to failed states that the US has bombed over the years.

He also confirmed earlier reports that the US would not have any formal diplomatic presence in Afghanistan as of 1 September.

"Our current plan is not to have an ongoing Embassy presence in Afghanistan as of September 1st, at least a permanent presence. But we will have means and mechanisms of having diplomats on the ground there, be able to continue to process out [visa] applicants, be able to facilitate the passage of other people who want to leave Afghanistan," Sullivan said.

The senior official indicated that "further determinations" about a US diplomatic presence in Afghanistan would depend on a Taliban government's actions, including whether it would follow through on commitments to safe passage, "how it deals with the treatment of women, how it deals with its international commitments not to allow Afghanistan to become a base for terrorism in the rest of the world."

"But the onus will be on the Taliban to prove out its commitments and its willingness to abide by the obligations that it has undertaken and that are imposed upon it by international law," Sullivan said.

The national security advisor confirmed that the Taliban had "communicated privately and publicly" to the US side that they would continue to allow for safe passage even after the 31 August deadline for the US withdrawal from the country, after which all American forces in Afghanistan are expected to leave.

