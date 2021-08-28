Protesters in Washington Demand Action Over Humanitarian Crisis in Afghanistan

The demonstration comes amid the continuing evacuation of thousands of Afghans who are desperate to escape Taliban* rule by the 31 August deadline set by President Joe Biden.

Sputnik goes live from Washington, DC where protesters have gathered to demand action over the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan in the wake of the Taliban's takeover of power.

After US President Joe Biden announced earlier this year that all US troops would leave Afghanistan by 31 August, the Taliban started an offensive against the government forces, and on 15 August captured the capital Kabul. President Ashraf Ghani fled the country to the United Arab Emirates, explaining later in a video address that he did so to avoid bloodshed after learning that the Taliban was planning an attack on Kabul.

Since then, thousands of Afghan citizens, including those who worked for US and NATO forces over the past two decades, have been arriving at Kabul Airport, hoping to evacuate the country.

Banks in Afghanistan were due to reopen on Wednesday, according to Taliban Spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid. However, the Finance Ministry of Afghanistan did not give any precise date, saying that banks will open in "the near future."

