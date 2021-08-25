Pentagon Chief Orders All Military Personnel to Get COVID Vaccine ASAP

US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin has ordered all military personnel to get their coronavirus vaccine shots and instructed top officers to "impose ambitious timelines for implementation".
"To defend this Nation, we need a healthy and ready force. After careful consultation with medical experts and military leadership, and with the support of the President, I have determined that mandatory vaccination against coronavirus disease [...] is necessary to protect the Force and defend the American people", Austin said in a memo distributed by the Pentagon.
While the document does not provide a clear deadline for vaccinating roughly 800,000 active duty and reserve servicemen, an anonymous senior defence official told the AP that Austin made it clear to the commanders that he expects the process to be completed within weeks, not months.
