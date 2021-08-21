Biden Heads Home for the Weekend as Turmoil in Afghanistan Continues, Media Says

As the United States forces’ pullout from Afghanistan continues, with triumphant Taliban* moving practically unopposed to seize control of the country, US President Joe Biden is returning home on Saturday, the New York Post reports.
The White House announced that Biden would leave for Wilmington, Delaware after a meeting with his national security team, the newspaper notes, adding that, "as of late Friday evening", POTUS had no public events scheduled for either Saturday or Sunday.
While Biden was originally expected to depart from the White House on Friday, he reportedly changed his mind, opting instead to give an address that day on the status of the ongoing evacuations from Kabul Airport.
Later that same day, Biden also conversed with the Italian prime minister and with the emir of Qatar via phone from the Executive Mansion.
Earlier, the US president caught flak over staying at the presidential retreat in Camp David last weekend, when Taliban forces seized Kabul.
*The Taliban is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia and many other countries.
