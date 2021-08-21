VP Harris to Campaign for Newsom as Polls Show California Governor May Be Recalled

As California's 2021 gubernatorial recall election draws near, recent polls have stoked fears that Governor Gavin Newsom (D) may in fact be in danger of being recalled. Additionally, a poll conducted in part by the LA Times found that 80% of Republicans planned to vote in the upcoming election, while only 55% of Democrats plan to do the same.

While conducting a series of local interviews earlier this week, Newsom expressed that he believes his COVID-19 mitigation measures, including the nation's first stay-at-home order, saved lives, while GOP-backed efforts will likely do the opposite if they became state-wide mandates.

The GOP candidates up against Newsom "support eliminating mask mandates in our public schools," Newsom told Los Angeles-based outlet ABC7 in a one-on-one interview. He added that his Republican opponents also back "eliminating vaccine verifications."

"The leading [GOP] candidate, Larry Elder, says he'll do that day one," Newsom asserted, reiterating a position made clear by the campaign of the conservative talk radio host.

Gov. Elder will reverse this order. Encouraging vaccination is fine. Government mandating it is not. https://t.co/mnvU6s5Wid https://t.co/4oBd2a7y9k — Larry Elder (@larryelder) August 11, 2021

"I have no interest in taking us off the COVID cliff," the sitting California governor expressed.

According to an Emerson College/Nexstar Media poll conducted in mid-July, the COVID-19 pandemic was one category Californians were divided on, with 20% rating his performance as excellent and 28% giving the governor a "good" score.

Comparatively, on the issue of homelessness in California, only 7% of respondents rated his performance as excellent, while just 16% gave him a "good" score.

Emerson College/Nexstar Media Voters were also asked to rate Newsom's job performance as 'excellent,' 'good,' 'fair,' or 'poor' on key issues facing California: COVID-19, droughts, wildfires, and homelessness. On each issue, a plurality of voters rated his performance as 'poor.'

A total of 1,085 registered California voters were surveyed.

Another survey, conducted by the University of California, Berkeley, Institute of Governmental Studies and co-sponsored by the Los Angeles Times, found that 50% of the nearly 6,000 respondents intend to vote "no" to a recall election in order to keep Newsom in office, while 47% of those surveyed would vote to replace the sitting California governor.

Newsom Receives Assistance From Former CA Governors and the White House

During his press run, Newsom also revealed that former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger offered him words of wisdom ahead of the election slated for September 14.

"I appreciate his advice and counsel," Newsom said of the 74-year-old actor-turned-politician. "All the former governors have been very helpful throughout this pandemic."

Schwarzenegger is the most recent Republican governor of the Golden State, and notably took office in 2003 following a recall election.

© AP Photo / Steve Yeater In this Oct. 5, 2003, file photo, Republican candidate for California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger walks up the steps to the state Capitol surrounded by children and waving to supporters during a campaign rally in Sacramento, Calif. California Gov. Gavin Newsom is facing a possible recall election as the nation's most populous state struggles to emerge from the coronavirus crisis

US Vice President Kamala Harris, a Democrat, is also expected to swoop in and assist Newsom, according to a Friday statement from the sitting California governor.

"I am excited to join my friend and our Vice President next week," Newsom said of Harris. "The stakes of this election couldn't be higher."

Harris first announced last month that she intended to join Newsom on the campaign trail, stating that she supports him 100%.

Gov. @GavinNewsom is leading California through unprecedented crises—he's a key partner in fighting the pandemic and helping build our economy back better. To keep him on the job, registered voters should vote no on the recall election by 9/14 and keep California moving forward. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 13, 2021

US President Joe Biden has also thrown support behind Newsom, urging eligible voters to keep the sitting California governor in office.