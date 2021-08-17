Biden’s Approval Ratings Hit Lowest of Presidency Following Taliban Takeover - Polls

A Rasmussen poll released on Tuesday said that a majority of likely US voters, 54 percent, disapprove of Biden’s job performance while only 45 percent approve.
FiveThirtyEight also released poll results on Tuesday that showed slightly less than half of respondents, 49.9 percent approve of Biden’s performance while 43.9 percent disapprove.
A poll released by Reuters on Tuesday similarly showed that Biden’s approval has dropped by 7 percent to its lowest point of his tenure so far, likely due to criticism over his handling of the US withdrawal from Afghanistan.
On Sunday, the Taliban* completed their takeover of Afghanistan by entering Kabul. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani resigned and left the country to prevent what he described as bloodshed that would occur if militants had to fight for the city.
While Biden was reassuring the American public that Afghanistan would not be a quick prey for the Taliban after the withdrawal of the US troops from the country, a number of intelligence reports predicted that should the insurgency group start seizing cities, a collapse could happen rapidly and the Afghan security forces would be on a brink of falling apart.
The White House said on Tuesday that Biden remains confident in the US intelligence community despite the rapid collapse of the Afghan government.
