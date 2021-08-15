‘Sexualizing? Get A Therapist, Honey!’: Tucker Carlson on AOC's Fears of Being Raped in Jan. 6 Riot

Earlier, in an interview with CNN, Democratic Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez recalled the 6 January Capitol riot, saying that when people were banging at the door where she was hiding, she feared that the rioters were not only going to hurt her, but also rape her.

Fox News host Tucker Carlson, while talking about the killing of Ashli Babbit, a 36-year-old US Air Force veteran, who was shot to death by a Capitol police officer as she was breaking into the Capitol building on 6 January, mocked Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’ Thursday interview remarks, stating that she should "get a therapist".

"During a recent special on CNN, Sandy Cortez — did she ever stop talking about herself, by the way? She explained she wasn't simply afraid of being murdered by Ashli Babbitt. She was also worried about being raped,” Carlson stated.

During an Thursday interview with CNN’s Dana Bash, Ocasio-Cortez remarked that she “didn't think that she was just going to be killed” when Capitol rioters were trying to break into the office where Ocasio-Cortez was sheltering, but "other things were going to happen".

According to AOC, “white supremacy and patriarchy are very linked in a lot of ways” and modern violence takes many forms, including through the use of sexualization. When asked if she meant that she feared being raped, Ocasio-Cortez said, “Yeah, yeah, I thought I was.”

“Sexualizing? Get a therapist, honey! This is crazy,” Carlson declared, commenting on the 'Squad' member's statement.

The Fox News host then claimed that the people who stormed the Capitol, were “mad because they thought the election was unfair."

"Now you may disagree with that, but it wasn't about you, surprise surprise. Sexualized violence — I was going to be raped by Ashli Babbitt,” Carlson then added.

Carlson continued in a similar vein, adding that AOC “can say it because the people rioting on Jan. 6 had the wrong political views,” while suggesting to “imagine some Republican lady” talking about the Black Lives Matter (BLM) protests that “descended on neighborhoods and burned businesses all over the country”.

The Democratic Representative responded to the Fox News anchor on Friday in a tweet, stating that she "couldn’t care less about what this talking inferiority complex has to say".