Meghan Markle 'Desperately Wanted to be Special Guest' at Obama's Birthday Party, Royal Author Says

Meghan Markle was very upset to learn that her name was not even on the initial list of invitees for the 60th birthday of ex-US President Barack Obama, according to writer and royal biographer Angela Levin, cited by The Sun.
"I am told that despite claiming she was unable to attend, Meghan desperately wanted to be the special guest at the Obama’s amazing party," Levin said.
The celebration took place at the Obama residence on Martha's Vineyard, an island in Massachusetts. Many stars were unable to attend the anniversary of the politician due to the coronavirus pandemic. To comply with COVID-19 restrictions, the number of invitees had to be reduced to 475 people.
According to Angela Levin, "Harry and Meghan were never even on the original list".
Obama celebrated his birthday on 4 August. On the same day, Megan turned 40. According to the official version, Meghan Markle and her 36-year-old husband Prince Harry were unable to attend the celebration.
The star-studded celebration was attended by George Clooney, Jay-Z, Beyonce and other A-listers.
All comments
Show new comments (0)