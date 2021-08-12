CDC Pushing Pregnant Women to Get COVID Vax as FDA Reportedly Nears Limited Booster Shot Approval

US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Rochelle Walensky stressed in a Wednesday news release that all pregnant and breastfeeding women get vaccinated against COVID-19 "as we face the highly transmissible Delta variant."
This comes as the US is seeing "severe outcomes from COVID-19 among unvaccinated pregnant people," she said, without going into detail.
"Evidence about the safety and effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccination during pregnancy has been growing. These data suggest that the benefits of receiving a COVID-19 vaccine outweigh any known or potential risks of vaccination during pregnancy," state the updated recommendations.
The CDC emphasized that, at the current moment, there is no evidence to suggest COVID-19 vaccines cause fertility issues in women.
As the US continues to push for unvaccinated folks to get their jabs, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is close to announcing the approval of COVID-19 booster shots for immunocompromised Americans - which make up around 2.7% of the US adult population.
"The FDA is closely monitoring data as it becomes available from studies administering an additional dose of the authorized COVID-19 vaccines to immunocompromised individuals," the FDA told Fox News on Wednesday.
"The agency, along with the CDC, is evaluating potential options on this issue, and will share information in the near future."
