Active Shooter Situation Triggers Shelter in Place Order in Nebraska Town

An active shooter was reported in Juniata in the North Brass area shortly before midnight, according to media reports.
We received notification from Adams County Emergency Management of an active shooter situation in Juniata, Nebraska. This notification also activated the local NOAA weather radios. #newx #Juniata #Hastings #shooter pic.twitter.com/bc1bfjTaMs— NWS Hastings (@NWSHastings) August 11, 2021
Residents were urged to lock all windows and doors immediately.
You may have received this alert.— Mid Nebraska Scanner (@MidNEScanner) August 11, 2021
Mid-Nebraska Scanner has reached out to the Adam’s County Sheriff’s Office; we were denied any information regarding this situation.
We will release details as soon as they become available. pic.twitter.com/JFRqBQFOA5
The Nebraska State Patrol and local officials are working at the scene, according to local media.
