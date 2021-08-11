Top CNN Anchor Reportedly Advised His Brother Andrew Cuomo to Resign Amid Sexual Harassment Scandal

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced his resignation on Tuesday, effective in approximately two weeks’ time. The embattled statesman, who has been facing sexual harassment accusations, will be replaced by Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul; he emphasised he was not admitting guilt, but was motivated by his desire to direct attention back to state government.

Amid the maelstrom triggered by the attorney general’s report revealing that two outside investigators discovered outgoing NY Governor Andrew Cuomo had sexually harassed at least 11 women, his brother Chris Cuomo advised him to resign, reported The New York Times.

The top CNN anchor, who had been off the air for what he said was a planned birthday vacation, had regularly spoken with his older brother by telephone as the sex scandal gained traction throughout the past week.

An insistent chorus of voices had urged the disgraced statesman to resign, with the Democratic establishment increasingly retracting its support for the New York governor. The television journalist, best known as the presenter of Cuomo Prime Time news analysis show on the cable network, determined his brother’s career could not survive the political turmoil, the outlet cited two unnamed people as saying.

The damning New York AG report found that Andrew Cuomo had sexually harassed multiple women and broken state and federal laws, creating a “toxic work environment for women”. After the bombshell document was made public, on Tuesday the politician who had previously resisted calls to step down and denied any wrongdoing announced he would be formally leaving office in two weeks.

"I think, given the circumstances, the best way I can help now is if I step aside and let government get back to governing," said the outgoing governor. He insisted his decision was prompted not by the allegations made against him, but a desire not to distract the Empire State from the important work that still needed to be done.

Inappropriate ‘Strategy Calls’

When the sexual misconduct allegations targeting the New York Governor first surfaced earlier in the year, CNN and its anchor found themselves under fire. A report by the Washington Post stated that Chris Cuomo advised his brother, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, how to best deal with the sexual harassment allegations.

The anchor had reportedly urged his brother not to resign from the governor's office, and suggested wielding "cancel culture" as a means to deflect criticism.

In May CNN had issued a statement acknowledging that Chris Cuomo had participated in “strategy calls” with the governor's staff about how to respond to the women’s claims.

"Chris has not been involved in CNN's extensive coverage of the allegations against Gov. Cuomo - on air or behind the scenes. In part because, as he has said on his show, he could never be objective. But also because he often serves as a sounding board for his brother," a CNN spokesperson was cited on Newsweek as saying.

"However, it was inappropriate to engage in conversations that included members of the Governor's staff, which Chris acknowledges. He will not participate in such conversations going forward," added CNN.

CNN President Jeff Zucker reportedly admitted that Chris Cuomo had "made a mistake" and did "cross the line."

"I understand why that was a problem for CNN. It will not happen again," the younger son of former New York Governor Mario Cuomo said when apologizing for advising his brother.

"It was a mistake because I put my colleagues here, who I believe are the best in the business, in a bad spot. And I never intended for that. I would never intend for that. And I am sorry for that."

Earlier, The New York Times reported that Chris Cuomo had been offered a temporary leave by CNN if he wanted to formally advise his brother, however the anchor had declined. There has not yet been any new official statement from the cable network about its anchor.