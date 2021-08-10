Multi-Millionaire Friend of George Soros Accused of Raping Women 'in Sex Dungeon' Sells His Estate

The New York Post cited court documents this months as revealing that a trader at Soros Fund Management beatand raped women during "BDSM sessions" in a sex dungeon inside his luxurious penthouse in New York City.

A friend and former money manager for billionaire investor George Soros, Howard Rubin is said to have sold his Hamptons house amid sexual assault accusations.

Howard Rubin's Watermill is located in Mecox Bay, near New York City, and was sold for $9.5 million, according to the New York Post.

Initially, the owner wanted to sell the house for $15 million, but in the end the cost decreased by $5.4 million. Rubin has owned the house since 1995, when he paid $1.2 million for it. The housing was first put up for sale in 2018.

The house is located on a 2.1-acre plot; inside there are six bedrooms, six bathrooms, a kitchen and a living room. There is a swimming pool, tennis court, a terrace with a dining area and a well-tended garden on site. The rooms are designed in light colours using natural materials.

In 2017, three women accused Rubin of violence. According to them, the money manager invited them to his BDSM room, where he beat and raped them. According to reports, the trial was supposed to take place in 2020. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the process was postponed until November 2021.

The financier, once among the highest-ranking managers at Soros Fund Management, has flatly denied the accusations. According to a motion filed by Rubin’s lawyer, the women signed a non-disclosure agreement that said they had given their consent to violent sex with the risk of injury.