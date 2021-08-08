Chicago: Female Officer Killed, Another Gravely Injured in West Englewood Shooting

A female police officer was shot dead and her male colleague is in critical condition on Saturday, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.
The newspaper reported that the fatal incident occurred in the West Englewood neighbourhood. The officers confronted three suspects and managed to shoot one of them. One suspect was hospitalised, another was later arrested, and the third (a female) remains at large. One handgun was recovered from the scene, according to police spokesman Tom Ahern.
Later, police gathered to honour their comrade, killed in the shooting, as an ambulance carried her body past lines of saluting officers.
Mayor Lori Lightfoot expressed her grief, saying that "our hearts ache for the loss of life".
"We ask the city of Chicago to pray for both officers, their families, and their fellow officers who are struggling with the facts of this", First Deputy Superintendent Eric Carter told reporters, according to the Chicago Sun-Times. "It's just another example of how the Chicago Police Department and these officers put their lives above that of others to protect this city day in, day out".
