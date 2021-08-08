Register
13:38 GMT08 August 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Asylum-seeking migrant families from Guatemala and Honduras disembark from an inflatable raft after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas, U.S., July 28, 2021. Picture taken July 28, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

    Republican Lawmaker Tries to Impeach DHS Chief Over Failing to Deal With Border Crisis

    © REUTERS / GO NAKAMURA
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/08/1083554850_0:160:3072:1888_1200x675_80_0_0_ee0313ecec1861029d9441daefb48931.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202108081083554622-republican-lawmaker-tries-to-impeach-dhs-chief-over-failing-to-deal-with-border-crisis/

    House Republican Bob Gibbs previously suggested to fellow GOP members that they impeach President Joe Biden over the latter's purported failure to stem the tide of illegal migrants attempting to cross the nation's southern border. In July alone, 210,000 such crossings were registered.

    House Republican Andy Biggs has announced plans to impeach the head of the Department of Homeland Security, Alejandro Mayorkas, accusing him of failing to handle the illegal immigration crisis along the country's southern border and endangering the lives of Americans.

    "Secretary Mayorkas is a threat to the sovereignty and security of our nation [...] Under his direction, DHS is systematically releasing COVID-19-positive aliens into our communities, subjecting the American people to unnecessary and avoidable risks", Biggs stated.

    According to the GOP lawmaker, Mayorkas "refused" to maintain operational control of the border thus enabling illegal migrants, some of whom might be infected with COVID-19, to freely enter the country. Biggs added that by doing so the DHS chief had failed to "faithfully uphold his oath" to protect the US and the security of the country.

    And Biggs is not alone in his plans to hold the Biden administration accountable for what is happening along the border with Mexico, where migrants from Central America rushed soon after the new president's inauguration. The latter rescinded many of Trump's anti-immigration policies on day one of his administration. Another House Republican, Chip Roy, earlier suggested impeaching both Mayorkas and President Biden on the grounds of failing to deal with immigration.

    "Over the past several months, President Biden and Secretary Mayorkas have blatantly and consistently refused to do their constitutional duty to take care that the immigration laws be faithfully executed, as required by Article II, endangering countless American and foreign lives in the process", Chip Roy said on 3 August.

    Another GOP member, House lawmaker Bob Gibbs proposed that fellow Republicans impeach Joe Biden: for both failing to deal with the surge of illegal immigration and for extending the eviction moratorium in violation of an earlier Supreme Court verdict that suggested it was illegal for POTUS to do so.

    "The rule of law, the separation of powers, and the limitations of executive authority are not just talking points conservatives and Republicans use on the campaign trail. When we see clear violations of the oath entrusted in elected officials, it is time to consider our constitutional duties", Gibbs said in an interview with The Daily Caller.

    As many as 210,000 illegal migrants entered the US in July alone and the overall count for 2021 threatens to break records not seen in decades. The Biden administration tried to downplay the problem for months refusing to call it a "border crisis" unlike many Republicans. President Joe Biden dismissed allegations by his political opponents that the surge in illegal migrants is linked to him rescinding Trump's executive orders on immigration.

    U.S. President Joe Biden arrives to deliver remarks on employment numbers at the White House in Washington, U.S. August 6, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
    © REUTERS / JONATHAN ERNST
    As Democrats Scold Biden Over Immigration Policy, GOP Seeks to Impeach Him Over Eviction Moratorium

    Biden called on the migrants not to come to the US and vowed to deal with the root cause of the phenomenon – by ending poverty, violence, and resolving the consequences of natural disasters in Central America. GOP politicians often castigate Biden for not testing migrants for COVID-19 in sufficient numbers and releasing them into US communities. Yet, the current administration in fact continues to use Title 42 of US immigration law that allows the American government to remove individuals who have recently been in a country where a communicable disease was present – a practice launched by Trump in 2020. The Biden administration also recently resumed the practice of expedited relocation of illegal migrants to their home countries, if they failed to receive asylum in the US and cannot be expelled under Title 42.

    Related:

    US Must Shut Loophole That Releases Most Migrants Arrested at Border, Patrol Union's VP Says
    US Judge Temporarily Blocks Abbott's Order Restricting Transportation of Migrants in Texas
    CDC Extends Rule Allowing Immediate Expulsion of Migrants on US Border Due to COVID-19
    US DoJ Files Lawsuit to Block Texas Order Restricting Undocumented Migrant Travel in State
    US Border Patrol Council Agents Releasing COVID-Positive Migrants Into America 'Day in, Day Out'
    Tags:
    Alejandro Mayorkas, US, impeachment
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Apocalypse Now: California Suffers From Disastrous Wildfires
    Apocalypse Now: California Suffers From Disastrous Wildfires
    Cuomo-No
    Cuomo-No
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse