Americans Lie About Their First Vaccine Shots to Receive Booster Dose, Report Says

Medical professionals haven't ruled out the necessity of additional booster shots against COVID-19 for vaccinated people. Some governments are encouraging people to get a third dose; the precise period of immunity conferred by the inoculation hasn’t been determined yet. Moreover, many less developed countries are still waiting for the vaccines.

A number of Americans concerned about the rapid spread of the new delta strain of Covid-19, are said to be lying about their first vaccination doses in order to get revaccinated, despite the fact that the US government hasn’t issued official recommendations for booster shots, the Associated Press reported on Friday.

Gina Welch, a 26-year-old student from Maine with asthma and a liver condition, said that she is “not going to wait another six months to a year for them to recommend a third dose.” She referred to “several virologists and epidemiologists on social media who have advocated for boosters”.

“I’m going to follow these experts and I’m going to go protect myself,” she claimed.

Other fibbers include a 52-year-old man from California who lied to his pharmacist, saying that he hadn’t received any vaccine jabs. The truth was revealed after he took the booster shot and the pharmacy contacted his insurance provider.

According to Colorado governor Jared Polis, people even use fake names, but they can’t be identified as there is no sufficient tracking system to trace fraud. In total, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has revealed 900 people who have been revaccinated, but the actual number could be much higher.

While medical professionals say a booster should be considered only for weakened immune systems, President Biden’s chief medical adviser, Anthony Fauci, said during a White House press briefing on Thursday that the governments is rushing to introduce revaccination for vulnerable people, but hasn’t given a precise date.

Earlier, Director General of the of the World Health Organization Tedros Ghebreyesus urged countries to introduce a temporary moratorium on revaccination against the coronavirus till the end of September. Some WHO experts admitted that the moratorium should be extended in order to vaccinate a sufficient number of people around the world by the end of this year.

The comment came shortly after the Israeli government started the third stage of mass vaccination in which it prompted citizens over 60 to take the third vaccine dose, after 58 percent of country’s population was fully vaccinated.