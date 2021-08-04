Crash Reportedly Leaves At Least 10 Migrant Workers Dead, 12 Injured in Texas

At least 10 migrants were killed in the accident, and at least 12 others were reportedly injured, according to local outlet KENS5, citing the Falfurrias Fire Department and Brooks County Sheriff Benny Martinez.
Martinez confirmed that the driver was among the deceased at the scene.
Based on preliminary findings, authorities believe the driver of the van was speeding and failed to turn at the appropriate time, causing the individual to lose control and ultimately flip the van, which is top-heavy.
The fatal accident is believed to have crashed just south of Encino, Texas, around 4:20 p.m. local time.
Despite the driver's presumed speed in the van, the vehicle was not involved in a pursuit, authorities said. It is believed the van was overcapacity, as Martinez estimated the vehicle to be a 15-person van.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
