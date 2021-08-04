Biden Administration Reportedly to Require All Foreigners Traveling to US be Fully Vaccinated

The White House is reportedly weighing the possibility of mandating that all visitors to the United States be fully vaccinated, marking the latest efforts by the Biden administration to clamp down on rising COVID-19 cases.

Citing an unidentified White House official, Reuters reported on Wednesday that the Biden White House is "developing a plan" that would require all US-bound foreign travelers to verify that they have indeed been vaccinated against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

The official described the efforts as "a phased approach that over time will mean, with limited exceptions, that foreign nationals traveling to the United States [from all countries] need to be fully vaccinated."

The mandate would reportedly be in exchange for eventually lifting travel restrictions currently in place for certain countries.

However, the White House official did relay to the outlet that the Biden administration is not entirely ready to lift travel restrictions on account of the rising COVID-19 cases, which have been skyrocketing in states like Florida and Texas. In fact, both states have been accounting for one-third of all of the US' latest spike in novel coronavirus cases.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW