Billionaires Bill and Melinda Gates Officially Divorced After 27 Years of Marriage

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, 65, and "Moment of Lift" author Melinda Gates, 56, have finalized their divorce, and agreed neither party will receive spousal support, according to court documents observed by Us Weekly on Monday.
The Gates' 27-year marriage officially comes to an end nearly three months after they both took to social media to announce their separation.
May 3, 2021
Per the filing, the court found their "marriage is irretrievably broken" and all property will be divided pursuant to a separate "Separation Contract."
Though the couple has three children, none of them are minors, so neither child support nor custody factored into the divorce.
