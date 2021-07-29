Powerful 8.2-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Alaska, Triggering Tsunami Warning

A powerful quake was registered on Thursday, 65 miles southeast of Perryville, Alaska, right offshore of the Aleutian Islands. The USGS confirmed that the earthquake's magnitude was at least 7.2 but later noted that it may be much stronger, reaching up to 8.2 on the Richter scale.
A tsunami warning was issued by the authorities soon after the tremor.
"Hazardous tsunami waves for this earthquake are possible within the next three hours along some coasts," the US Tsunami Warning System said in a statement.
The National Tsunami Warning Center (NTWC) in Alaska issued warnings for southern parts, the Peninsula, and Pacific coastal areas from Hinchinbrook Entrance to Unimak Pass, while the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center (PTWC) warned of a potential tsunami for Hawaii and the US Pacific territory of Guam.
#BREAKING: M 8.2 #earthquake has just hit SE of Perryville, #Alaska. #Tsunami threat being evaluated for west coast. pic.twitter.com/Th7LhaKBqU— Sandhya Patel (@SandhyaABC7) July 29, 2021
Alaska is part of the Pacific Ring of Fire, a long horseshoe-shaped seismically active belt of earthquake epicentres. The Ring of Fire is home to 75 percent of the world's volcanoes and 90 percent of its earthquakes.
Back in 1964, Alaska was jolted by a 9.2-magnitude earthquake, the strongest ever recorded in North America. The devastating quake unleashed a tsunami that hit the Gulf of Alaska, the US west coast, and Hawaii. Over 250 people were killed by the earthquake and the tsunami.
